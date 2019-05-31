The NBA draft and free agency season are coming up in the next month, and plenty of teams have decisions to make as they plan next year's rosters.

Superstars like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard are among some of the top names that could look for new homes in free agency. Organizations can also shake up their teams with the right draft pick, and projected top pick Zion Williamson announced on Thursday that CAA Sports will represent him in the NBA. While fans wait to see if the Pelicans will select Williamson with their No. 1 pick, his Duke teammate R.J. Barrett's projected future with the Knicks might be changing.

Here's the latest rumors and news around the NBA:

• The Knicks, who are projected to select Barrett with their No. 3 draft pick, have considered possibly trading picks to "acquire pieces that better complement" free agents like Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving. New York has explored trading its No. 3 draft pick with the Hawks for their No. 8 and No. 10 picks. (Jonathan Givony, ESPN)

• Coach Mike D'Antoni has ended talks with the Rockets about a contract extension. He will head into the final season of his contract with the team. (Jonathan Feigen, Houston Chronicle)

• Anthony Davis met with David Griffin, the Pelicans' new executive vice president of basketball operations, in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The pair is expected to continue discussions moving forward. Griffin is making his case to Davis on a future with the Pelicans. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Houston GM Daryl Morey is showing an "aggressive desire to improve roster with all players and picks available in talks" including perhaps Chris Paul. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)