Steve Kerr Wears 'Vote for Our Lives' Shirt, Speaks on Virginia Beach Shooting

Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Prior to Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Warriors coach Steve Kerr once again talked about the importance of gun control laws after another mass shooting.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 02, 2019

Steve Kerr wants to remind people that the only way to stop gun violence and mass shootings in the United States is by voting for people who will actually put laws into place to prevent the many tragedies the country sees each year.

The Warriors coach wore a shirt Sunday that read, "Vote for Our Lives", and spoke about the recent mass shooting in Virginia Beach inspiring his wardrobe decision prior to Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

"The young generation, the March for Our Lives generation, has really inspired me," Kerr said. "So I offer my support to them and to all young people, and hope that we can create a change where we don't all have to walk around scared we're going to get shot in our own country."

Kerr has spoken about gun violence in the United States many times in the past, including in an essay with Chris Ballard for Sports Illustrated that also spoke on the importance of voting.

Kerr's Warriors will look to even the championship series against the Raptors Sunday in Game 2.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message