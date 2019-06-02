Steve Kerr wants to remind people that the only way to stop gun violence and mass shootings in the United States is by voting for people who will actually put laws into place to prevent the many tragedies the country sees each year.

The Warriors coach wore a shirt Sunday that read, "Vote for Our Lives", and spoke about the recent mass shooting in Virginia Beach inspiring his wardrobe decision prior to Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Steve Kerr explains his ‘Vote for our lives.’ Felt appropriate in the wake of the mass shooting in Virginia Beach on Friday to display his desire for gun laws. pic.twitter.com/dXEy6fI8gD — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) June 2, 2019

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr, wearing a “Vote for our Lives” t-shirt, delivered this message on gun violence before Finals Game 2 vs. Raptors pic.twitter.com/0ytz2PMmmb — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 2, 2019

"The young generation, the March for Our Lives generation, has really inspired me," Kerr said. "So I offer my support to them and to all young people, and hope that we can create a change where we don't all have to walk around scared we're going to get shot in our own country."

Kerr has spoken about gun violence in the United States many times in the past, including in an essay with Chris Ballard for Sports Illustrated that also spoke on the importance of voting.

Kerr's Warriors will look to even the championship series against the Raptors Sunday in Game 2.