Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has been ruled out of Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, head coach Steve Kerr said on Tuesday.

Durant has missed the Warriors last seven games with a strained right calf, but Golden State has won six of those games with their only loss coming in Game 1 against Toronto.

The two-time Finals MVP reportedly joined the Warriors for their film and treatment sessions on Tuesday, per NBC Sports' Kerith Burke. He will reportedly receive individual treatment on Tuesday afternoon.

The Warriors have other injury concerns with guard Klay Thompson nursing a hamstring injury and backup center Kevon Looney slowed down with a left chest contusion, with both injuries coming in Golden State's 109–104 Game 2 victory. Thompson is questionable for Game 3, while Looney is out indefinitely.

In the 11 games Durant, the two-time Finals MVP, has played in during the 2019 playoffs, he is averaging 34.2 points on 52% percent shooting, including hitting a 42% clip beyond the arc.

The best-of-seven series is tied at a game apiece with Game 3 set for Wednesday night.