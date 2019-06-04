Kevin Durant Out for NBA Finals Game 3 With Calf Injury

Durant has not played since Golden State's Game 5 matchup with the Rockets in the Western Conference finals. 

By Scooby Axson
June 04, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has been ruled out of Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, head coach Steve Kerr said on Tuesday

Durant has missed the Warriors last seven games with a strained right calf, but Golden State has won six of those games with their only loss coming in Game 1 against Toronto.

The two-time Finals MVP reportedly joined the Warriors for their film and treatment sessions on Tuesday, per NBC Sports' Kerith Burke. He will reportedly receive individual treatment on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Warriors have other injury concerns with guard Klay Thompson nursing a hamstring injury and backup center Kevon Looney slowed down with a left chest contusion, with both injuries coming in Golden State's 109–104 Game 2 victory. Thompson is questionable for Game 3, while Looney is out indefinitely

In the 11 games Durant, the two-time Finals MVP, has played in during the 2019 playoffs, he is averaging 34.2 points on 52% percent shooting, including hitting a 42% clip beyond the arc.

The best-of-seven series is tied at a game apiece with Game 3 set for Wednesday night.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message