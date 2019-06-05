Vince Carter's farewell tour will begin this fall. The Hawks forward told ESPN's The Jump that the 2019-20 season will be his last in the NBA.

"I've got one more in me," Carter said. "One more run."

Let the farewell tour begin 😢



Vince Carter announced that he will retire after next season.



(via @gswchris) pic.twitter.com/xLAGOWMs7P — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) June 5, 2019

Carter announced his decision to return for an NBA record-setting 22nd season in April during an appearance on the "Wingin It" podcast with teammate Kent Bazemore.

The North Carolina product signed a one-year contract with the Hawks in July 2018. Atlanta marked Carter's eighth team in 21 seasons. He averaged 7.4 points and 17.5 minutes per game last year as the Hawks went 29–53.

Carter's 22nd and final season will break the top-all time mark held by Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, who retired after his 21st season in April, Carter, Robert Parish, Kevin Willis and Kevin Garnett.