Warriors vs. Raptors Game 3 Live Stream: Watch NBA Finals Online, TV

Find how to watch the Warriors battle the Raptors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 5.

By Michael Shapiro
June 05, 2019

Steph Curry and the Warriors will look to take a 2–1 series lead over the Raptors in the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. Tip-off from Oracle Arena in Oakland is slated for 9 p.m. ET. 

Golden State evened the series at 1–1 on Sunday night with a 104-99 win at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 25 points, but the five-time All-Star exited the game midway through the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury.

Thompson is out for Wednesday's matchup as is Kevin Durant.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors to a 118-109 win in Game 1 with 32 points on 14-17 shooting.

Toronto is appearing in its first NBA Finals in franchise history. Golden State is aiming for its third straight championship and fourth in the last five years. 

Here's how to watch Wednesday's matchup:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC 

Live stream: Watch the game online on WatchESPN.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message