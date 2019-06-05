Steph Curry and the Warriors will look to take a 2–1 series lead over the Raptors in the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. Tip-off from Oracle Arena in Oakland is slated for 9 p.m. ET.

Golden State evened the series at 1–1 on Sunday night with a 104-99 win at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 25 points, but the five-time All-Star exited the game midway through the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury.

Thompson is out for Wednesday's matchup as is Kevin Durant.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors to a 118-109 win in Game 1 with 32 points on 14-17 shooting.

Toronto is appearing in its first NBA Finals in franchise history. Golden State is aiming for its third straight championship and fourth in the last five years.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's matchup:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game online on WatchESPN.