Mark Stevens: What to Know About the Warriors' Owner Who Shoved Kyle Lowry

Mark Stevens joined the Warriors' ownership group in 2013, currently working as a managing partner for S-Cubed Capital. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 06, 2019

A man sitting courtside at Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday fell under heavy scrutiny after he shoved Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry.

The fan was identified on Thursday as Mark Stevens, a venture capitalist and part owner of the Warriors since 2013. Stevens has been banned from Oracle Arena for the remainder of the Finals, but what do we know about the 59-year-old? 

Here are some fast facts on Golden State's minority owner. 

– Stevens joined the Warriors ownership group in 2013. He bought the equity of the team left by Vivek Ranadive after Ranadive became the owner of the Sacramento Kings.

– He is currently the managing partner of S-Cubed Capital in Menlo Park, Calif. Stevens was previously a partner at Sequoia Capital. 

– Stevens' net worth is $2.3 billion, according to Forbes

– Stevens graduated from USC in 1981 and earned an MBA at Harvard in 1989. 

Toronto seized a 2–1 series lead with Wednesday's Game 3 victory. Game 4 will be on Friday night, with tip-off from Oracle Arena slated for 9 p.m. ET. 

