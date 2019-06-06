LeBron James had some harsh words for Mark Stevens after the Warriors part-owner shoved Kyle Lowry during Wednesday night's NBA Finals Game 3 contest.

In a post to his Instagram account on Thursday, James called Stevens out for his courtside actions, emphasizing that there is "absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL."

"When you sit courtside you absolutely know what comes with being on the floor and if you don’t know it’s on the back on the ticket itself that states the guidelines," James wrote. "But he himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for. He knew the rules more than just the average person sitting watching the game courtside so for that Something needs to be done ASAP! A swift action for his actions.

"Just think to yourself, what if [Kyle Lowry] would have reacted and put his hands back on him. You guys would be going CRAZY!! Calling for him to damn near be put in jail let alone being suspended for the rest of the Finals all because he was protected himself," James continued. "I’ve been quite throughout the whole NBA playoffs watching every game (haven’t missed one) but after I saw what I saw last night, took time to let it manifest into my thinking. I couldn’t and wouldn’t be quiet on this!"

Early in the fourth quarter of the NBA Finals matchup, Lowry jumped into the first row of the stands at Oracle Arena in an attempt to save a loose ball. Lowry collided with two fans upon landing in the stands and knocked one of them backwards into the row behind them.

As Lowry attempted to stand up, Stevens appeared to shove the Raptors star. The Warriors apologized for Stevens' actions in a statement on Thursday.

James responded to the Warriors statement by saying it "still ain't enough."

Ok cool but still ain’t enough! They did exactly what they had to do. Get in front of it before anyone else and plus there’s only 4 games left(2 max in GS). — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 6, 2019

After the game, Lowry said Stevens also used "vulgar language" during the incident, and added, "Hopefully he never comes back to an NBA game."

The Raptors lead the series 2–1 after beating the Warriors 123–109 on the night. Lowry finished the game with 23 points, five rebounds and nine assists.