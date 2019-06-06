Kyle Lowry confirmed to reporters Thursday that Warriors part-owner Mark Stevens told him "Go f--k yourself" multiple times on Wednesday night after pushing the Raptors All-Star during Game 3 of the NBA finals.

The altercation between with Stevens occurred when Lowry dove in the stands to save a loose ball early in the fourth quarter of Toronto's 123–109 victory. As he was getting up after landing on some fans, Stevens, who was sitting courtside, shoved him. Lowry immediately asked the officials to intervene.

After the game, Lowry said that Stevens also used "vulgar language" during the incident but did not immediately specify what was said.

The Warriors apologized for the actions of Stevens and the NBA announced Thursday that he has been banned from NBA games and Warriors team activities for one year for his conduct. Stevens was also slapped with a $500,000 fine for shoving and directing "obscene language" toward Lowry. Stevens's ban is effective immediately and will extend through the 2019-20 NBA postseason.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday that Stevens's behavior was "unacceptable."

"I personally apologize to Kyle and the Raptors," Kerr said according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com.

Lowry thanked the Warriors and the NBA on Thursday for their statements that followed the incident, adding that the support from fellow players and the league has been “unbelievable.”

Stevens has been a part-owner since 2013 when he purchased a share of the team from Vivek Ranadive when he became Kings owner.

The Raptors hold a 2–1 lead in the series. Game 4 will be played Friday at Oracle Arena.