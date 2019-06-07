The Raptors will look to take a 3–1 edge over the Warriors on Friday in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Tip-off from Oracle Arena in Oakland is slated for 9 p.m. ET.

Toronto sprinted past a depleted Warriors squad in a 123-109 victory in Game 3 on Wednesday. Steph Curry erupted for 47 points, but Golden State failed to slow down the Raptors, who tallied six players in double figures. Kawhi Leonard leads Toronto in scoring, averaging 29 points per game in the Finals.

Klay Thompson is expected to play in Game 4 after sitting on Wednesday night with a hamstring injury. Kevin Durant's status has not been announced.

Toronto is appearing in its first NBA Finals in franchise history. Golden State is aiming for its third straight championship and fourth in the last five years.

Here's how to watch ​Friday's matchup:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game online on WatchESPN.