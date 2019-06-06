Report: Klay Thompson to Play Game 4 of NBA Finals, Kevin Durant's Status Unknown

Both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson were out during the Warriors' Game 3 defeat.

By Kaelen Jones
June 06, 2019

Warriors guard Klay Thompson (hamstring) is reportedly expected to play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, Golden State coach Steve Kerr told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami.

Additionally, the status of forward Kevin Durant, who's been out with a calf injury, is unknown.

Both Thompson and Durant were held out of Game 3 on Wednesday night. The Warriors lost the contest, 123–109, falling behind 2–1 in the series.

Thompson was a game-time decision before being ultimately ruled out. He suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Golden State's Game 2 victory when he kicked out his leg following a three-point shot attempt. He didn't return.

Durant has been out for each of the Warriors' past eight games. The two-time Finals MVP has averaged 34.2 points on 52% shooting in 11 games this postseason.

