Drake Trolls Klay Thompson on Instagram After Raptors' Game 3 Win

Image courtesy of Drake via Instagram

Drake got in the latest barb against the Warriors following Toronto's Game 3 victory.

By Kaelen Jones
June 06, 2019

Drake is back at it again, and—for now—he's gotten the last laugh.

Following the Raptors' 123–109 win over the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the rap superstar took to Instagram to troll Golden State forward Klay Thompson.

Of course, this isn't the first time Drake has trolled his opponent. During the Eastern Conference Finals, he changed his Instagram avatar to tease Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens.

In fact, Drake and Thompson's beef has been steady since the Finals began. After Toronto's Game 1 win, Drizzy exchanged words with Draymond Green. Then, after the Warriors won Game 2, both Kevin Durant and Thompson waited outside the locker room to trashtalk the Canadian-born artist.

But it doesn't stop there. The Warriors as an organization appear to even be in on it. Prior to Game 3's tip, Oracle Arena was blasting Pusha T's "The Story of Adidon", which was written as a diss to Drake last year.

What the NBA Finals have produced on the court this year has been fascinating. But the off-court drama between Drake and the Warriors has been entertaining in its own right, too.

