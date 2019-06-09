Kyle Lowry Describes Real Pressure When Discussing His Mother and Grandmother

Kyle Lowry was explaining what pressure is to him ahead of Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals and his answer will speak to your soul.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 09, 2019

Many would say there is a lot of pressure on both teams in the NBA Finals right now.

The Warriors are down 3-1 and on the brink of missing out on a three-peat. The Raptors are one win away from their first championship, but there is a chance Kevin Durant is going to return for Game 5 to give Golden State some much-needed assistance.

In the sports world, this is a lot of pressure.

But Toronto All-Star Kyle Lowry explained to reporters Sunday what pressure actually is in the grand scheme of life and his definition will hit you in your soul.

"Being able to provide for me and my brother and my family, that's pressure," Lowry said while describing the circumstances his mother and grandmother had to face while raising his family.

Lowry, who is in his 13th NBA season and seventh with the Raptors, grew up in Philadelphia and attended Villanova for college.

Through four games in the championship series, he is averaging 13.3 points and 6.8 assists.

He and his team are now one win away from a title and will host Game 5 on Monday.

      Modal message