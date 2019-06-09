Many would say there is a lot of pressure on both teams in the NBA Finals right now.

The Warriors are down 3-1 and on the brink of missing out on a three-peat. The Raptors are one win away from their first championship, but there is a chance Kevin Durant is going to return for Game 5 to give Golden State some much-needed assistance.

In the sports world, this is a lot of pressure.

But Toronto All-Star Kyle Lowry explained to reporters Sunday what pressure actually is in the grand scheme of life and his definition will hit you in your soul.

“What my mom had to go through, what my grandma had to go through … that’s pressure.”



"Being able to provide for me and my brother and my family, that's pressure," Lowry said while describing the circumstances his mother and grandmother had to face while raising his family.

Lowry, who is in his 13th NBA season and seventh with the Raptors, grew up in Philadelphia and attended Villanova for college.

Through four games in the championship series, he is averaging 13.3 points and 6.8 assists.

He and his team are now one win away from a title and will host Game 5 on Monday.