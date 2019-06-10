Kevin Durant exited the Warriors' Game 5 win over the Raptors on Monday, injuring his achilles in the second quarter, according to general manager Bob Myers.

The 2017 and 2018 Finals MVP was declared out for the rest of the contest, per the organization. He will receive an MRI on Tuesday after he left Scotiabank Arena in the third quarter on crutches. The Warriors held on to win the game 106–105.

Kevin Durant (right lower leg injury) will not return to tonight's game. He will get an MRI tomorrow. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 11, 2019

Kevin Durant exits the arena on crutches



(via @Skinny_Post) pic.twitter.com/MIpvVXwzBa — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 11, 2019

Durant has not played for Golden State since injuring his calf against the Rockets on May 9. He tallied 11 points before his injury including a 3-3 mark from the field.

The Raptors now lead the series 3–2, and Game 6 will be at Oracle Arena on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.