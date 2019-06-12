Report: Lakers, Celtics Begin Anthony Davis Trade Talks With Pelicans

The bidding war for Anthony Davis has officially begun. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 12, 2019

The race for Anthony Davis appears to have kicked off on Wednesday as the Lakers and Celtics are engaged in trade talks with the Pelicans, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Davis requested a trade from New Orleans on January 28. He will be a free agent after the 2019-20 season. Davis will likely leave Boston after one season if he is dealt to the Eastern Conference contender, but Boston has thus far been "undeterred" by the threat.

Davis listed his preferred destinations for a trade on June 5. He is reportedly seeking a deal to the Lakers, Knicks or Clippers.

Los Angeles' No. 4 pick in the NBA draft has become a valuable trade trip as the Davis trade talks intensify. The Lakers could parlay the pick to a third team, who in turn can send the Pelicans a "high-level player," per Wojnarowski

The Lakers targeted Davis at the trade deadline in February, but the two sides could not agree to a deal. 

Davis is a six-time All-Star in seven seasons after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft. He averaged 25.9 points and 12 rebounds per game in 2018-19. 

