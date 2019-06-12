Mavericks owner Mark Cuban urged for investment in diagnostic tools following Kevin Durant's exit with an Achilles injury from Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

Cuban tweeted his thoughts on how more should be done to prevent tendon and ligament injuries Tuesday. His words came less than a day after Durant was forced to leave the Warriors 106–105 win over the Raptors. Durant missed the last nine postseason games due to a calf injury.

Cuban called for the NBA and the NBA Players' Association to invest more in science that could diagnose and prevent these types of injuries even if the science is years away.

The take away from last nights finals gm should be that the @nba & PA invest in research into diagnostic tools that allow for proactive analysis of tendons and ligaments so that we can pre-empt the devastating injuries @KDTrey5 , @boogiecousins, @jjbareapr @kporzee,@WessyWes23 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 11, 2019

And so many others have experienced. The reality of sports medicine is that it is still as much art as science. However, technology is turning a corner and we can accelerate the advances through investment. Teams are investing anecdotally where we can, — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 11, 2019

But it’s now time to invest as a league, even if results may be 10 or 20 years away , we would benefit players who are coming into the league now. It’s our responsibility to the players who make this league so successful — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 11, 2019

Cuban also mentioned how important this technology is for the WNBA.

Let me also add that this is an even greater imperative for the @wnba and women's basketball. The prevalence of ligament and tendon injury is even more impactful than the @NBA https://t.co/PZLBhWXaxi — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 11, 2019

The severity of Durant's injury is still unconfirmed, but the Warriors reportedly fear that an MRI will show a torn Achilles.

The Raptors now lead the series 3–2, and Game 6 will be Thursday at Oracle Arena.