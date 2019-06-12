Mark Cuban Wants Investments in Diagnostic Tools for Tendons, Ligaments Injuries

Mark Cuban dallas mavericks diagnostic tools investment injury

By Charlotte Carroll
June 12, 2019

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban urged for investment in diagnostic tools following Kevin Durant's exit with an Achilles injury from Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

Cuban tweeted his thoughts on how more should be done to prevent tendon and ligament injuries Tuesday. His words came less than a day after Durant was forced to leave the Warriors 106–105 win over the Raptors. Durant missed the last nine postseason games due to a calf injury.

Cuban called for the NBA and the NBA Players' Association to invest more in science that could diagnose and prevent these types of injuries even if the science is years away. 

Cuban also mentioned how important this technology is for the WNBA. 

The severity of Durant's injury is still unconfirmed, but the Warriors reportedly fear that an MRI will show a torn Achilles

The Raptors now lead the series 3–2, and Game 6 will be Thursday at Oracle Arena.

