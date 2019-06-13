Golden State paid tribute to both injured star Kevin Durant and the city of Oakland ahead of Thursday night's Game 6 NBA finals clash with the Raptors. Thursday's game marks the last that the Warriors will play at Oracle Arena before moving to Chase Center in San Francisco next season.

Durant, who underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair a ruptured Achilles suffered during Game 5 of the NBA Finals, will not be in attendance as Golden State looks to force a Game 7 against Toronto. Before his Game 5 appearance, Durant had not played for Golden State since injuring his calf against the Rockets on May 9. He recorded 11 points in Game 5.

In honor of both their city and their star, the team shared a photo of a rally towel that reads, "For Oakland," with the 'K' and the 'D' featured in white for KD along with a graphic that read "For KD, For the Town, For Dub Nation."

Golden State also shared a video in KD's honor. Warriors guard Quinn Cook also wore Durant's number during warm-ups.

"Do it for K." pic.twitter.com/tQT6KfosiZ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 13, 2019

Quinn reppin’ KD 👊 pic.twitter.com/UiMPob0DLe — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 13, 2019

Teammate Klay Thompson also paid tribute to Durant before Game 6, taking to Instagram to ask Warriors fans to bring their energy to Oracle Arena on Thursday night and also consider everything Durant has helped the team accomplish.

Durant is expected to miss the entirety of the 2019-20 season as he recovers.