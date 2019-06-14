Drake, Raptors Fans in Jurassic Park Jump for Joy After Toronto Clinches First Title

The Raptors beat the Warriors in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals to capture their first title and Drake and the fans went wild.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 14, 2019

Drake had been waiting so long for this moment.

The Raptors found a way to prevail in Game 6 of the NBA Finals Thursday and earned a 114-110 victory to clinch the first title in the team's 24-year existence.

The game took place in Oakland at Oracle Arena, but the fans in Toronto were more than ready to celebrate even though the team was an entire country away.

So how good are these new Drake songs about to be?

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message