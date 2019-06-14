Drake had been waiting so long for this moment.

The Raptors found a way to prevail in Game 6 of the NBA Finals Thursday and earned a 114-110 victory to clinch the first title in the team's 24-year existence.

The game took place in Oakland at Oracle Arena, but the fans in Toronto were more than ready to celebrate even though the team was an entire country away.

drake really went to jurassic park to watch on stage with his own private couch and i don't know why but i love it. pic.twitter.com/Vauz8Kf74M — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) June 14, 2019

#Raptors fans singing “We are the Champions” in Jurassic Park is everything 🥺🎵 pic.twitter.com/hpHZ0838WO — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2019

This is incredible. 37 floors up and we can hear the entire city of #Toronto erupting in celebration after the @Raptors won the championship. (Sound on) #WeTheNorh pic.twitter.com/WWfi3ZICcy — Greg Vanier (@GregVanier) June 14, 2019

Shoutout to #Toronto for getting the W tonight cause Drake this drunk is priceless 🤣👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/1PceIDaU14 — 🙇🏽‍♂️ (@1kbrooklyn) June 14, 2019

I hope Drake just drives around and daps up every Raptors fan in the city for the rest of the night. (via @TheRealNikkiOh) pic.twitter.com/kVebCMo5hk — SLAM (@SLAMonline) June 14, 2019

Drake acting like he just got off the court 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/71h94aEKSj — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 14, 2019

So how good are these new Drake songs about to be?