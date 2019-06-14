Drake Announces Two New Songs in Honor of Raptors Winning First Title

The Raptors won the 2019 NBA Finals over the Warriors and Drake is ready to celebrate with some new heat.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 14, 2019

This is Drake's moment.

Ok, it's really the Raptors' moment, but Drake is ready to capitalize off it.

After spending Game 6 of the 2019 Finals in his own special section of Jurassic Park, the Toronto native jumped on Instagram to announce two new songs that will be released Friday in honor of his favorite team winning the title.

The tracks are titled "Omerta" and "Money in the Grave," and the latter will feature Rick Ross.

It was poetic Drake.

