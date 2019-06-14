This is Drake's moment.

Ok, it's really the Raptors' moment, but Drake is ready to capitalize off it.

After spending Game 6 of the 2019 Finals in his own special section of Jurassic Park, the Toronto native jumped on Instagram to announce two new songs that will be released Friday in honor of his favorite team winning the title.

The tracks are titled "Omerta" and "Money in the Grave," and the latter will feature Rick Ross.

Drake acting like he just got off the court 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/71h94aEKSj — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 14, 2019

It was poetic Drake.