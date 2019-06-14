Fred VanVleet Robs Kawhi Leonard of Unanimous NBA Finals MVP

Kawhi was one vote away from being a unanimous NBA Finals MVP.

By Emily Caron
June 14, 2019

Kawhi Leonard won his second NBA Finals MVP award on Thursday night after the Raptors took the title with a series-clinching 114–110 Game 6 victory over the Warriors, but it wasn't a unanimous vote. The Klaw was one vote shy, and that one vote went to none other than Fred VanVleet.

ESPN Radio's Hubie Brown was the VanVleet voter.

Leonard led Toronto with 28.5 points per game in the Finals, shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.7% from three while adding 9.8 rebounds per game. He tallied 22 points in Game 6 on 7-of-16 from the field, adding six rebounds and three assists. VanVleet finished with 22 points in the win, 12 of which he drained in the fourth quarter. He was 5-for-11 from three-point range. 

VanVleet averaged 14.0 points in the NBA Finals after a quiet start to the first three rounds of the postseason.

From undrafted to NBA champion, VanVleet's clutch contributions during the Finals were enough to rob Leonard of a unanimous MVP nod in Brown's eyes.

Looking like Drake's doppelganger could've also been why he got the vote. 

Either way, Kawhi is not a unanimous MVP and VanVleet's is to blame. 

