The Wizards are "preparing to offer" a contract to Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Washington's offer could reportedly "approach $10 million annually" and additionally include a stake in team ownership, per Wojnarowski. The Wizards fired team president and general manager Ernie Grunfeld on April 2 after 16 seasons with the organization.

Washington previously pursued Nuggets president Tim Connelly, but Connelly rejected the Wizards' offer on May 20.

Ujiri has two years left on his contract with Toronto. The 38-year-old has been with the Raptors since 2013. He traded the franchise's all-time leading scorer, DeMar DeRozan, in July 2018 in exchange for Kawhi Leonard, who won Finals MVP on Thursday.

Toronto claimed its first Finals in franchise history with a 114-110 Game 6 win over the Warriors.