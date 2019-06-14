Report: Wizards to Offer Raptors President Masai Ujiri $10 Million Per Year Contract

Washington will reportedly offer Ujiri a contract worth nearly $10 million annually. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 14, 2019

The Wizards are "preparing to offer" a contract to Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Washington's offer could reportedly "approach $10 million annually" and additionally include a stake in team ownership, per Wojnarowski. The Wizards fired team president and general manager Ernie Grunfeld on April 2 after 16 seasons with the organization. 

Washington previously pursued Nuggets president Tim Connelly, but Connelly rejected the Wizards' offer on May 20. 

Ujiri has two years left on his contract with Toronto. The 38-year-old has been with the Raptors since 2013. He traded the franchise's all-time leading scorer, DeMar DeRozan, in July 2018 in exchange for Kawhi Leonard, who won Finals MVP on Thursday. 

Toronto claimed its first Finals in franchise history with a 114-110 Game 6 win over the Warriors. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message