The Lakers boosted their shot at winning the 2020 NBA Finals after making a blockbuster move to reportedly acquire Anthony Davis on Saturday.

New Orleans reportedly agreed to send Davis to Los Angeles in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three draft picks. The Lakers had already emerged as favorites at 9-2 to win the 2020 Finals after Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson tore his ACL, but their odds increased on Saturday with the news of the trade. Los Angeles is now favored to win at 3-1, despite not making the playoffs this season.

The Bucks, Clippers, Rockets and reigning NBA champion Raptors held on to their spots in the top five after the odds updated. All four teams made it to the 2019 playoffs, with the Bucks lasting until the Eastern Conference finals where they fell to the Raptors.

Here are the latest odds for the 2020 Finals via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook:

Lakers: 3-1

Bucks: 6-1

Rockets: 8-1

Raptors: 10-1

Warriors, Sixers: 12-1

Celtics, Nuggets: 16-1

Clippers: 20-1

Nets: 25-1

Jazz, Trail Blazers: 30-1

Mavericks: 40-1

Knicks: 50-1

Spurs, Pacers, Pelicans: 60-1

Magic, Hawks: 80-1

Grizzlies, Bulls, Kings, Suns: 100-1

Pistons, Hornets, Heat, Wizards, Cavaliers, Timberwolves: 200-1