Lakers New Favorite to Win 2020 NBA Title After Klay Thompson Injury Announced

The Warriors were the favorites to win after falling to the Raptors on Thursday night, but news of Klay Thompson's ACL injury changed things.

By Emily Caron
June 14, 2019

After the Raptors celebrated their first championship in franchise history on Thursday night, oddsmakers listed Toronto as fifth in the 2020 Finals odds, not exactly predicting a repeat performance next season. The Warriors initially emerged as the favorites for the 2020 title, but news of Klay Thompson's torn ACL sent the Warriors to eighth in the odds as of Friday.

LeBron James's Lakers emerged as the new favorites to win, sitting atop the odds board at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook at 9-2. The Bucks, Clippers and Rockets followed. Los Angeles is the only non-playoff team near the top of the 2020 odds after missing the playoffs for the sixth straight season in 2018-19. The Lakers' anticipated improvements are tied to their emergence as the favorites to land Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis. Davis shares an agent, Klutch Sports' Rich Paul, with James. Both Paul and Davis have been vocal about a desire to be traded to Los Angeles. 

The Bucks, Clippers and Rockets all made 2019 playoff appearances, with the Bucks lasting until the Eastern Conference finals where they fell to the eventual champion Raptors.

Check out the list of odds for the 2020 Finals below:

Lakers: 9-2

Bucks: 6-1

Clippers: 6-1

Rockets: 8-1

Raptors: 10-1

Celtics: 12-1

Sixers: 12-1

Warriors: 14-1

Nuggets: 16-1

Thunder: 16-1

Knicks: 20-1

Nets: 25-1

Jazz: 25-1

Trail Blazers: 25-1

Mavericks: 40-1

Spurs: 50-1

Pacers: 60-1

Magic: 60-1

Pelicans: 60-1

Hawks: 80-1

Grizzlies: 80-1

Bulls: 100-1

Kings: 100-1

Suns: 100-1

Pistons: 200-1

Hornets: 200-1

Heat: 200-1

Wizards: 200-1

Cavaliers: 200-1

Timberwolves: 200-1

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message