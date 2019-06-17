Fake Kawhi Leonard Is a Hit With Raptors Fans at Championship Parade

Who needs the real Kawhi Leonard when this guy is around signing hats and being short so it's easier for people to take photos with him?

By Khadrice Rollins
June 17, 2019

Have you ever just wanted to pretend you were an athlete after putting on their jersey?

This guy in Toronto Monday got to live that dream.

As the Raptors celebrated their first-ever championship at their parade, one fan decided to show up as Kawhi Leonard. Straight backs and all.

And even though he was clearly not the 2019 Finals MVP, fellow fans ate up the replica Kawhi and treated him like the real player.

Now we just get Drake a Fred VanVelet jersey so that he and Fake Kawhi could fly out to The Bay and see if how many Warriors fans they can get angry.

