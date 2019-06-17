Who needs the real Kawhi Leonard when this guy is around signing hats and being short so it's easier for people to take photos with him?
Have you ever just wanted to pretend you were an athlete after putting on their jersey?
This guy in Toronto Monday got to live that dream.
As the Raptors celebrated their first-ever championship at their parade, one fan decided to show up as Kawhi Leonard. Straight backs and all.
And even though he was clearly not the 2019 Finals MVP, fellow fans ate up the replica Kawhi and treated him like the real player.
Fake Kawhi is living it up at the Raptors parade— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 17, 2019
A fake #KawhiLeonard has been spotted taking selfies with #Raptors fans in #Toronto this morning before the parade #WeTheNorth #WeTheNorthDay pic.twitter.com/VuIHsit3bk— blogTO (@blogTO) June 17, 2019
My walk to work today: #Raptors fans, protestors, fake Kawhi pic.twitter.com/UKngH9nEhR— Kateryna Topol (@katerryna) June 17, 2019
Fake Kawhi boarded the train in Oakville. Now he is signing autographs in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/VC0kbpExhW— Heather Busseri (@BusRapHeather) June 17, 2019
Fake Kawhi! pic.twitter.com/oBE7rJylbl— Paul Frankland (@Franklandlab) June 17, 2019
#Raptors fans are going wild for fake #KawhiLeonard in #Toronto today #WeTheNorth #WeTheNorthDay pic.twitter.com/Pa4kUPHEMe— blogTO (@blogTO) June 17, 2019
A fake #KawhiLeonard is signing autographs at the #Toronto #Raptors parade https://t.co/GwyDy5kaOH #WeTheNorth #WeTheNorthDay pic.twitter.com/9iHBns3Fsv— blogTO (@blogTO) June 17, 2019
I wanna see fake Kawhi and fake Klay go one on one. Twitter, make this happen please 😂😂😂 https://t.co/YbqZIc80f2 pic.twitter.com/jI4np76z08— RobSantini (@robsantini) June 17, 2019
Now we just get Drake a Fred VanVelet jersey so that he and Fake Kawhi could fly out to The Bay and see if how many Warriors fans they can get angry.