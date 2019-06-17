Have you ever just wanted to pretend you were an athlete after putting on their jersey?

This guy in Toronto Monday got to live that dream.

As the Raptors celebrated their first-ever championship at their parade, one fan decided to show up as Kawhi Leonard. Straight backs and all.

And even though he was clearly not the 2019 Finals MVP, fellow fans ate up the replica Kawhi and treated him like the real player.

Fake Kawhi is living it up at the Raptors parade

pic.twitter.com/LyBl3WH8vw — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 17, 2019

My walk to work today: #Raptors fans, protestors, fake Kawhi pic.twitter.com/UKngH9nEhR — Kateryna Topol (@katerryna) June 17, 2019

Fake Kawhi boarded the train in Oakville. Now he is signing autographs in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/VC0kbpExhW — Heather Busseri (@BusRapHeather) June 17, 2019

I wanna see fake Kawhi and fake Klay go one on one. Twitter, make this happen please 😂😂😂 https://t.co/YbqZIc80f2 pic.twitter.com/jI4np76z08 — RobSantini (@robsantini) June 17, 2019

Now we just get Drake a Fred VanVelet jersey so that he and Fake Kawhi could fly out to The Bay and see if how many Warriors fans they can get angry.