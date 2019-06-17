NBA 2019-20 Win Totals: Bucks Lead the Pack, Lakers Second

The Lakers currently have the highest win total in the West at 54.5, while the Warriors' over/under is at 47.5 wins. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 17, 2019

The Toronto Raptors have been champions for less than a week, but the NBA's eyes are already set on the 2019-20 season. 

DraftKings sportsbook released its NBA win totals for next season, with the Bucks and Lakers leading the way at 55.5 and 54.5 respectively. Los Angeles received a major boost on Saturday when it agreed to trade for Pelicans forward Anthony Davis

The Warriors' win total is notably low for this upcoming season. Golden State's is set at just 47.5 after Kevin Durant suffered a ruptured Achilles and Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL in the NBA Finals.

Check out the 2020 win totals below (Pelicans' win total currently not listed): 

Milwaukee Bucks: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Los Angeles Lakers: 54.5 (-110/-110)
Houston Rockets: 53.5 (-110/-110)
Philadelphia 76ers: 52.5 (-110/-110)
Toronto Raptors: 52.5 (-110/-110)
Utah Jazz: 52.5 (-110/-110)
Denver Nuggets: 50.5 (-110/-110)
Los Angeles Clippers: 49.5 (-110/-110)
Boston Celtics: 48.5 (-110/-110)
Indiana Pacers: 47.5 (-110/-110)
Brooklyn Nets: 47.5 (-110/-110)
Golden State Warriors: 47.5 (Over +125/Under -155)
Oklahoma City Thunder: 46.5 (-110/-110)
Portland Trail Blazers: 45.5 (-110/-110)
San Antonio Spurs: 44.5 (-110/-110)
Dallas Mavericks: 41.5 (-110/-110)
Detroit Pistons: 36.5 (-110/-110)
Orlando Magic: 36.5 (-110/-110)
Miami Heat: 36.5 (-110/-110)
Sacramento Kings: 35.5 (-110/-110)
Charlotte Hornets: 34.5 (-110/-110)
Minnesota Timberwolves: 34.5 (-110/-110)
New York Knicks: 34.5 (Over +145/Under -182)
Atlanta Hawks: 32.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Memphis Grizzlies: 27.5 (-110/-110)
Chicago Bulls: 27.5 (-110/-110)
Washington Wizards: 27.5 (-110/-110)
Phoenix Suns: 25.5 (-110/-110) 
Cleveland Cavaliers: 23.5 (-110/-110)

 

