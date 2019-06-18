ESPN: LaVar Ball's Switching Gears Comment To Molly Qerim 'Inappropriate'

AFP Contributer/Getty Images

'LaVar Ball’s comment to Molly Qerim Rose was completely inappropriate and we made him aware of that,' ESPN said.

By Scooby Axson
June 18, 2019

ESPN responded with strong words to LaVar Ball over comments he made to "First Take" host Molly Qerim Rose during Monday's show, calling his words "completely inappropriate."

The show had Ball on again to discuss his son, Lonzo, after he was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the New Orleans Pelicans.

During the discussion, Qerim said, "LaVar, can I switch gears with you because I have a question here."

LaVar responded, "You can switch gears with me anytime."

That response got more than a few people upset and ESPN defended their host.

"LaVar Ball’s comment to Molly Qerim Rose was completely inappropriate and we made him aware of that," a statement to The Philadelphia Inquirer said.

A representative for Ball told TMZ, "[LaVar] was asked if he wanted to switch gears, in his mind switching gears was 'changing the subject anytime' and he said, 'yes, you can switch gears with me anytime.' At NO time was that intended or meant to be sexual in nature."

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message