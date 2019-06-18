ESPN responded with strong words to LaVar Ball over comments he made to "First Take" host Molly Qerim Rose during Monday's show, calling his words "completely inappropriate."

The show had Ball on again to discuss his son, Lonzo, after he was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the New Orleans Pelicans.

During the discussion, Qerim said, "LaVar, can I switch gears with you because I have a question here."

LaVar responded, "You can switch gears with me anytime."

That response got more than a few people upset and ESPN defended their host.

"LaVar Ball’s comment to Molly Qerim Rose was completely inappropriate and we made him aware of that," a statement to The Philadelphia Inquirer said.

A representative for Ball told TMZ, "[LaVar] was asked if he wanted to switch gears, in his mind switching gears was 'changing the subject anytime' and he said, 'yes, you can switch gears with me anytime.' At NO time was that intended or meant to be sexual in nature."