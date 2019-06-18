Report: Sheriff’s Deputy Considering Lawsuit After Altercation With Raptors President

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

A California sheriff's deputy might reportedly file a lawsuit over an altercation with Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 18, 2019

A California sheriff's deputy might file a lawsuit over an altercation with Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri following the team's NBA title win over the Warriors last week, reports KPIX 5. 

The sheriff's office said the deputy was pushed and struck in the face as Ujiri shoved him to get onto the court following the win in Oakland. Ujiri was reportedly denied access to the court and the team's celebration because he did not have the correct credentials to be allowed on the floor.

The deputy has hired civil rights attorney David Mastagni, who told KPIX on Monday that, "All options are on the table. No options are off the table," saying the deputy could file a lawsuit.

Mastagni said it was "an unprovoked significant hit to the jaw" and that his client has a serious concussion.

KPIX 5 also reported that the Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern has reviewed the deputy's body camera and Oracle Arena security camera footage, with the Sheriff saying recommending the case move forward to the district attorney for charges of misdemeanor battery of a police officer to be filed.

Ujiri, 48, has been with the Raptors since 2013.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message