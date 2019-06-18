A California sheriff's deputy might file a lawsuit over an altercation with Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri following the team's NBA title win over the Warriors last week, reports KPIX 5.

The sheriff's office said the deputy was pushed and struck in the face as Ujiri shoved him to get onto the court following the win in Oakland. Ujiri was reportedly denied access to the court and the team's celebration because he did not have the correct credentials to be allowed on the floor.

#BREAKING: Sheriff's deputy reportedly pushed and struck in the face by a man believed to be a Toronto Raptors executive after Game 6 of the #NBAFinals at Oracle Arena, @ACSOSheriffs says. https://t.co/fobdK9iWEq pic.twitter.com/a4X0IysY5Z — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) June 14, 2019

The deputy has hired civil rights attorney David Mastagni, who told KPIX on Monday that, "All options are on the table. No options are off the table," saying the deputy could file a lawsuit.

Mastagni said it was "an unprovoked significant hit to the jaw" and that his client has a serious concussion.

KPIX 5 also reported that the Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern has reviewed the deputy's body camera and Oracle Arena security camera footage, with the Sheriff saying recommending the case move forward to the district attorney for charges of misdemeanor battery of a police officer to be filed.

Ujiri, 48, has been with the Raptors since 2013.