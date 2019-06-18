The 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year favorite? Zion Williamson, to no one's surprise at all.

Williamson is favored at 2/9 odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while Murray State guard Ja Morant and fellow Duke star RJ Barrett come in next at 9/2.

Zion Williamson big favorite to win Rookie of Year @CaesarsPalace: pic.twitter.com/TsiFmpF7so — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 18, 2019

The former Duke star freshman had a breakout season before declaring for the draft in April. He averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 68% shooting over his lone season with the Blue Devils before Duke exited the 2019 NCAA tournament with a loss to Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

Williamson earned numerous awards, including becoming only the third freshman to win the Naismith Men's Player of the Year Award.

The 2019 NBA draft is Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and Williamson is projected to be the No. 1 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans.