Zion Williamson Big Favorite to Win 2020 NBA Rookie of Year

Zion Williamson, to no one's surprise, is heavily favored to win the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year Award. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 18, 2019

The 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year favorite? Zion Williamson, to no one's surprise at all.

Williamson is favored at 2/9 odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while Murray State guard Ja Morant and fellow Duke star RJ Barrett come in next at 9/2. 

 

The former Duke star freshman had a breakout season before declaring for the draft in April. He averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 68% shooting over his lone season with the Blue Devils before Duke exited the 2019 NCAA tournament with a loss to Michigan State in the Elite Eight. 

Williamson earned numerous awards, including becoming only the third freshman to win the Naismith Men's Player of the Year Award

The 2019 NBA draft is Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and Williamson is projected to be the No. 1 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message