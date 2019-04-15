Duke freshman forward Zion Williamson has declared for the 2019 NBA draft.

Williamson, long believed to be the first-overall pick in June, made the announcement on Instagram on Monday.

Williamson hinted at his decision following Duke's 68–67 loss to Michigan State in the Elite Eight on March 31, saying that there was a high chance the Blue Devils' squad "will probably never play together again."

The 6'7", 285-pound freshman took college basketball by storm this season with a number of sensational performances. In his first ever collegiate game, Williamson tallied 28 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in 23 minutes in a dominating 118–84 Duke win over Kentucky.

Williamson missed five games during the season with a knee injury after his shoe broke during Duke's highly-anticipated game against rival North Carolina on Feb. 20. In his first game back during the ACC tournament, Williamson finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and five steals.

Williamson scored 104 points in this year's NCAA tournament, becoming the first freshman to score 100 points in an NCAA tournament since Derrick Rose in 2008, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The Duke sensation finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds in the Blue Devils' loss and averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 68% shooting over the season.