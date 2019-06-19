The Raptors have been crowned NBA champions after a six-game Finals triumph over the Warriors, so now the business of the offseason takes center stage.

Tomorrow's draft is up first, where the Pelicans are expected to select national player of the year and Duke forward Zion Williamson at No. 1.

The Pelicans also have the No. 4 pick thanks to a trade agreed to last week that will send Anthony Davis to the Lakers, dramatically shaking up the balance of power in the Western Conference.

This year's free agency frenzy starts June 30 at 6 p.m., and features injured superstars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson as well as NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and guard Kyrie Irving.

But those who have player and team options have until June 29 to exercise them, with potential restricted free agents having a June 24 deadline.

News and Rumors

• Swingman Jimmy Butler is expected to be a target of the Houston Rockets and will be aggressive in their approach to sign him. Butler recently declined his $19.8 million option with the Philadelphia 76ers. (Brian Smith, Houston Chronicle)

• The Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets had preliminary discussions about a trade centered around Rockets center Clint Capela. (Ian Begley, SNY)

• The Washington Wizards intend to offer guard Bradley Beal a three-year, $111 million extension when he is eligible next month. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Lakers are offering the contract of Mo Wagner, Jemerrio Jones and Isaac Bonga to additional teams in order to create $32M in space. The team is also aggressively pursuing the purchase of second-round picks in Thursday's NBA draft. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Last week, SI's Chris Mannix reported that Kawhi Leonard is likely to sign with the Raptors or Clippers this offseason. That remains the case, according to ESPN. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN/Get Up!)

• Harrison Barnes will not exercise the $25.1 million option on his 2019-20 contract and become an unrestricted free agent. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)