Projected lottery pick Jarrett Culver has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Adidas.

The Texas Tech guard averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game and is a potential top-5 pick in the 2019 NBA draft on Thursday.

After leading the Red Raiders to a share of the Big 12 regular season title, Culver was named Big 12 Player of the Year. The 6'5", 195-pound sophomore nearly recorded a triple-double with 29 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against Northern Kentucky in the NCAA tournament's first round. He scored 16 points and ten rebounds in the second round against Buffalo and 22 points in the Sweet 16 to help Texas Tech upset No. 2 Michigan.

Culver led the Red Raiders with 19 points in an upset win against No. 1 Gonzaga in the Elite Eight. Texas Tech would go on to lose 85–77 in overtime to Virginia in the championship game.

The 2019 NBA draft will take place on Thursday, June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.