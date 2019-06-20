Cam Reddish wanted to make his outfit at the 2019 NBA draft about more than just style.

The former Duke product took the opportunity to show support to Debbie Jones, the mother of Reddish's former Duke teammate, Tre Jones.

Tre announced back in March that his mother was battling breast cancer. On Thursday, Reddish made sure to show Mama Jones some love.

The Crossover's Jeremy Woo projects Reddish to be a top-10 pick.