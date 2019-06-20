Cam Reddish Shows Love to Duke Teammate Tre Jones's Mom, Who Is Battling Cancer

Debbie Jones is dealing with cancer, and Cam Reddish wanted to show her some support at the 2019 NBA draft.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 20, 2019

Cam Reddish wanted to make his outfit at the 2019 NBA draft about more than just style.

The former Duke product took the opportunity to show support to Debbie Jones, the mother of Reddish's former Duke teammate, Tre Jones.

Tre announced back in March that his mother was battling breast cancer. On Thursday, Reddish made sure to show Mama Jones some love.

The Crossover's Jeremy Woo projects Reddish to be a top-10 pick.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message