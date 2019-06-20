Debbie Jones is dealing with cancer, and Cam Reddish wanted to show her some support at the 2019 NBA draft.
Cam Reddish wanted to make his outfit at the 2019 NBA draft about more than just style.
The former Duke product took the opportunity to show support to Debbie Jones, the mother of Reddish's former Duke teammate, Tre Jones.
Tre announced back in March that his mother was battling breast cancer. On Thursday, Reddish made sure to show Mama Jones some love.
View this post on Instagram
We are writing this post so that this information comes from our family, and that we can answer any questions before they are asked. Our mother, our rock, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. We are fortunate that it was caught at an early stage. We want to let everyone know she is doing great and fighting extremely hard. Anyone that knows her, knows how tough and strong she truly is and that she will beat this! We would like to ask for prayers, positive vibes, and privacy for our family during this time. We love you momma and we got your back!💞
The Crossover's Jeremy Woo projects Reddish to be a top-10 pick.