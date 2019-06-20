2019 NBA Draft Grades: Trail Blazers Select Nassir Little with No. 25 Pick

Nassir Little averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season with North Carolina.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 20, 2019

The Blazers selected North Carolina forward Nassir Little with the No. 25 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

The 6'6'' 225-pound Little declared for the draft after one season with the Tar Heels. He went to UNC after winning the MVP at the McDonald's All-American game and Jordan Brand Classic

He averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, playing less than 20 minutes a night and came off the bench in all 36 games he played in. 

The Tar Heels earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament this season, reaching the Sweet 16 before losing to Auburn.

SI NBA draft expert Jeremy Woo’s breakdown: Little finished the season playing with more consistency and is still a late lottery-caliber talent, although the shine has worn off from his buzzy high school days. From a tools standpoint, he has what it takes to be an NBA wing — he’s strong, agile and will be able to match up on the perimeter. Still, scouts question his overall feel and lack of a pronounced pro-ready skill. Little has been iffy playing off the dribble and shooting from distance, and needs shots created for him. But with his natural athletic ability, he may not have too far to go to become a usable role player. There’s obvious untapped potential here, but Little will have to convince teams he’s worth the bet.

Jeremy Woo's grade: B+

 This is good value on Little, who unsurprisingly took a bit of a fall in the draft—many teams weren’t ever really as high on him as it seemed. I do like this for Portland, who get him on the cheap, at a position of need, and get a low-risk shot at developing him into a viable running mate for their stars. Little is unquestionably an NBA-caliber athlete, but he has a ways to go from a feel perspective. He’s certainly gifted enough to deliver a strong return on a pick this late.

 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message