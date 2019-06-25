Warriors forward Andre Iguodala believes former Golden State head coach Mark Jackson is being blackballed from the NBA.

Iguodala cited Jackson's views on religion and marriage as potential factors in his 2014 firing.

"One particular issue was [Jackson's] views on gender or marriage or what the bible says on your sexuality," Iguodala said on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. "The head of our business Rick Welts ... He’s celebrated as one of the top execs in sports, on the business side, and he’s gay, so there was conflicts with that that was widespread."

Iguodala was asked if he thinks Jackson is being blackballed from the NBA.

"I do, yes," Iguodala said. "Absolutely."

Jackson coached Iguodala during the 2013-14 season, his last of three years with Golden State. Jackson was fired in May 2014 and replaced with Steve Kerr, who has guided the Warriors to the Finals in five consecutive seasons.

Iguodala offered praise for his former head coach during Tuesday's interview, highlighting the contracts former Jackson players earned in free agency.

"[Jackson] was one of my favorite coaches of all-time," Iguodala said. "He was going to put you in the best position to make the most money. There was players that got paid because of him that shouldn't have gotten paid."

Iguodala completed his 15th NBA season and sixth year in Golden State in 2018-19. Jackson has been a broadcaster on ABC and ESPN since leaving the Warriors in 2014.