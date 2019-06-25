Report: Rockets Plan to Recruit Jimmy Butler in Free Agency

Butler would be eligible to sign a four-year, $140 million contract on his way to the Rockets.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 25, 2019

The Houston Rockets plan to recruit free agent Jimmy Butler through a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Rockets' "priority" this offseason is joining Butler with James Harden and Chris Paul. While the team does not have the salary-cap space to sign Butler, Houston hopes the threat of the Sixers losing the All-Star forward for nothing motivates Philadelphia into a trade.

In order to give Butler a four-year, $140 million contract, Houston would likely need to also move center Clint Capela and guard Eric Gordon in a deal, per Wojnarowski. Butler could be offered a five-year, $190 million offer to stay in Philadelphia.

After joining the 76ers in November via trade, Butler played in 55 games and averaged 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists with the team.

The Rockets finished the season 53–29 before losing to the Warriors in the Western Conference semi-finals. The Sixers ended the regular season 51–31 and fell to the Raptors in seven games during the Eastern Conference Finals.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message