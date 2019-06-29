Kyrie Irving will be meeting with the Brooklyn Nets in New York on Sunday when free agency begins, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday.

According to Wojnarowski, both Irving and the Nets are motivated to reach a four-year, $141 million maximum deal quickly. When Irving commits, the Nets are expected to renounce All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell—who led Brooklyn to the playoffs last season—and allow him to become an unrestricted free agent.

Russell has garnered league-wide interest as of late, with the Lakers rumored to have already set up a meeting with the point guard.

Irving has long been "serious" about signing with Brooklyn this summer, per earlier reports from Wojnarowski. He decided to opt out of his $21.3 million deal with the Celtics and become a free agent in early June. The Nets cleared cap space for Irving and another max free agent by trading Allen Crabbe and his $18.5 million contract to the Hawks on draft day.

Irving averaged 23.8 points, 6.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds for Boston during the 2018-19 season. He has career averages of 22.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

The Nets finished the regular season 42–40 but were knocked out of the playoffs by the Sixers in the first round.