Report: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers Nearing Four-Year, $196M Extension

Lillard averaged 25.8 points and 6.9 assists per game last season.

By Kaelen Jones
June 30, 2019

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly nearing an agreement on a four-year, $196 million contract extension, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Lillard, 28, is entering his eighth NBA season. Last year, he averaged 25.8 points, 6.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Lillard led the Blazers to Western Conference finals this past postseason. The four-time All-Star is also a four-time All-NBA performer.

The point guard was entering the penultimate year of a five-year, $139 million deal he signed in 2016.

