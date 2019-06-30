Report: Harrison Barnes, Kings Agree to Four-Year, $88 Million Deal

Harrison Barnes was traded to the Kings last season.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 30, 2019

Harrison Barnes and the Kings agreed to a four-year, $88 million contract, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

The deal will decline each season and take up only 14% of the cap during the fourth season, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports.

Sacramento acquired Barnes at the trade deadline last season and he averaged 14.3 points and shot 40.8% from three in 28 games.

In addition to Barnes, the Kings will also reportedly bring in Dewayne Dedmon on a three-year, $40 million deal, according to Amick. And Trevor Ariza will also reportedly agree to a deal with Sacramento worth $25 million over two years, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

