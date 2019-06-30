Report: Julius Randle, Knicks Agree to Three-Year, $63 Million Deal

Randle received interest from the Bulls and Nets before signing with the Knicks.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 30, 2019

Free agent forward Julius Randle has agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract with the New York Knicks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday.

Randle, 24, received interest from the Bulls and Nets before agreeing to sign with the Knicks.

The news comes after the Knicks missed out on both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency. Both star free agents are expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks were reportedly unwilling to offer Durant a max contract due to concerns over his Achilles injury.

Randle was the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft and spent four seasons with the Lakers, averaging 11.3 points per game in his first year back from a tibia fracture in 2014. 

The Lakers renounced Randle on July 2, 2018, making him an unrestricted free agent. He signed a two-year, $18 million contract with the Pelicans just a week later.

The sixth-year forward averaged a career-high 21.4 points, along with 8.7 rebounds, in 73 games with the Pelicans this season. He shot 52.4% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range.

The Knicks finished last in the Eastern Conference with a record of 17–65 last season.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message