Free agent forward Julius Randle has agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract with the New York Knicks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday.

Randle, 24, received interest from the Bulls and Nets before agreeing to sign with the Knicks.

The news comes after the Knicks missed out on both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency. Both star free agents are expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks were reportedly unwilling to offer Durant a max contract due to concerns over his Achilles injury.

Randle was the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft and spent four seasons with the Lakers, averaging 11.3 points per game in his first year back from a tibia fracture in 2014.

The Lakers renounced Randle on July 2, 2018, making him an unrestricted free agent. He signed a two-year, $18 million contract with the Pelicans just a week later.

The sixth-year forward averaged a career-high 21.4 points, along with 8.7 rebounds, in 73 games with the Pelicans this season. He shot 52.4% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range.

The Knicks finished last in the Eastern Conference with a record of 17–65 last season.