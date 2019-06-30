What is "The Boardroom"? Kevin Durant is making sure you all find out.

Durant used the Instagram account associated with "The Boardroom," which airs episodes on ESPN+ and is executively-produced by Durant, to announce his free agency decision to sign a max deal with the Nets.

Well, when the news was reported that "The Boardroom" would serve as the vehicle for Durant's announcement, the account gained thousands of followers. According to The Action Network's Darren Rovell, the account had less than 30,000 followers before it was announced that Durant would make his announcement using the platform.

It reached 200,000 followers right at 6 p.m. ET, and just after 7 p.m. ET, it was up to 204,000 followers.

"The Boardroom" project was announced in September 2018, and according to ESPN's press release at the time, it was set to "examine the ins and outs of sports business and illuminate the world of sports far beyond what fans ordinarily see."

"The Boardroom will bring fans behind the scenes of the modern boardroom, showcasing the evolution of sports business through the minds of athletes, sports executives and tech moguls alike," the release reads. "Each episode will focus on a broad theme, with topics ranging from team ownership to player development and the business of social media."

Durant, who will be 31 before the start of next season, declined his player option with Golden State to become a free agent.