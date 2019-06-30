KD and Kyrie Are Heading to Brooklyn and the Internet Isn't Ready

The Nets are going to be fun to watch and even more fun to talk about.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 30, 2019

You got to love NBA free agency.

Particularly how Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving decided to join forces and head to the Nets.

Brooklyn is looking way more interesting than the Knicks could ever dream of and the hype about what this team could become when Durant gets healthy is going to be sky high.

But how is the internet reacting to what went down Sunday? Especially after we learned the Knicks reportedly didn't want to offer Durant the max.

Now we're just waiting on Kawhi Leonard.

