You got to love NBA free agency.

Particularly how Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving decided to join forces and head to the Nets.

Brooklyn is looking way more interesting than the Knicks could ever dream of and the hype about what this team could become when Durant gets healthy is going to be sky high.

But how is the internet reacting to what went down Sunday? Especially after we learned the Knicks reportedly didn't want to offer Durant the max.

Wow, we got footage of the Warriors handing Durant the max contract proposal... pic.twitter.com/698XoupAMw — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) June 30, 2019

The Knicks didn't even offer Durant the max pic.twitter.com/1zphL6rc5R — Woj Task Force Op #140 (@KofieYeboah) June 30, 2019

jay z and kevin durant meeting in brooklyn pic.twitter.com/EynFAeANo6 — macy knight (@macy_lynnk) June 30, 2019

Brooklyn Nets fans when they noticed Kyrie & Durant will be playing for them... pic.twitter.com/UwuXE2lnox — Alfredo Gallegos (@alfredogr_98) June 30, 2019

In fairness to Kyrie, I've planned on doing a lot of things that I never actually ended up doing. Very relatable. pic.twitter.com/oZ6NiI5cNW — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 30, 2019

The Nets: We’re getting Kyrie and KD!!!



stephen a smith outside Knicks office Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ljoDRIIdEO — From Doubters to believers (@aliuddin8989) June 30, 2019

KD next season on the bench dangling the Achilles after Kyrie hits the corner 3 pic.twitter.com/fJ5zEmHim4 — That Ain't The DJ, That's My DJ (@CoryTownes) July 1, 2019

The Nets: We’re getting Kyrie and KD!!!



stephen a smith outside Knicks office Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/3TARCa5rdj — 6 TIMES (@UefaBlicence89) June 30, 2019

KD and Kyrie booed when their signings were announced on the jumbotron at the Mets game. Like I said, they're gonna get no love IN THEIR OWN CITY — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) June 30, 2019

Nets fans celebrating that they got KD and Kyrie pic.twitter.com/P8OHeP4KdL — Jets Fan (@AMetsFan) July 1, 2019

I can’t believe Kevin Durant is willing to listen to Kyrie Irving talk for only $41 million per year. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) June 30, 2019

Kyrie makes the shot that makes GSW viable for KD, ruining C’s plans

Kyrie joins C’s

Misses playoff run that ends a few minutes short of Finals

“Leads” team in season that implodes

Joins a different team in the division

Brings KD with him



That’s a comic book villain arc — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) June 30, 2019

Adding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving drops this video down to the second-best thing the Brooklyn Nets have done pic.twitter.com/wlg18IcRva — J.A. Adande (@jadande) June 30, 2019

Now we're just waiting on Kawhi Leonard.