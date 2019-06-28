2019 NBA Free Agent Tracker: Follow Every Move

Quickly

  • With free agency tipping off June 30, the NBA is about to look a lot different. The Crossover is tracking every move this summer and providing all the latest details and analysis.
By The Crossover Staff
June 28, 2019

With the NBA Finals and Draft in the books, it's time to turn our attention to free agency, which tips off June 30. With big names like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler on the market, the NBA could look drastically different next year as teams mount runs to dethrone the Warriors. The Crossover is here to track every move this summer and provide all the latest details and analysis.

While free agency moves will begin to be reported on the evening of June 30, deals can't become official until July 6. Check out The Crossover's rankings of the top 50 free agents this offseason, as well as our predictions and free-agent matchmaker. Be sure to check back with The Crossover's homepage for more free-agent rumors and news.

2019 NBA Free Agents: Complete List and Player Movement

•Adel, Deng, (CLE) RFA^

• Alkins, Rawle, (CHI) RFA^

• Aminu, Al-Farouq, (POR) UFA

• Anderson, Justin, (ATL) RFA

• Anthony, Carmelo, UFA

• Arcidiacono, Ryan, (CHI) RFA

• Ariza, Trevor, (WAS) UFA

• Barea, J.J., (DAL) UFA

• Barnes, Harrison, (SAC) UFA*

• Bayless, Jerryd, (MIN) UFA

• Bell, Jordan, (GSW) RFA

• Bender, Dragan, (PHX) UFA

• Beverley, Patrick, (LAC) UFA

• Birch, Khem, (ORL) RFA

• Biyombo, Bismack, (CHA) UFA*

• Blossomgame, Jaron, (CLE) RFA^

• Bluiett, Trevon, (NOP) RFA^  

• Bogdanovic, Bojan, (IND) UFA

• Bogut, Andrew, (GSW) UFA

• Brewer, Corey, (SAC) UFA

• Brogdon, Malcolm, (MIL) RFA

• Bryant, Thomas, (WAS) RFA

• Bullock, Reggie, (LAL) UFA

• Burke, Trey, (DAL) UFA

• Burks, Alec, (SAC) UFA

• Butler, Jimmy, (PHI) UFA*

• Calderon, Jose, (DET) UFA

• Caldwell-Pope, Kentavious, (LAL) UFA

• Carroll, DeMarre, (BKN) UFA

• Carter-Williams, Michael, (ORL) UFA

• Carter, Vince, (ATL) UFA

• Caruso, Alex, (LAL) RFA^

• Cauley-Stein, Willie, (SAC) RFA

• Caupain, Troy, (ORL) RFA^

• Cavanaugh, Tyler (UTA) RFA^

• Chandler, Tyson (LAL) UFA

• Chandler, Wilson, (LAC) UFA

• Chealey, Joe, (CHA) RFA^

• Chriss, Marquese, (CLE) UFA

• Clark, Ian, (NOP) UFA

• Collison, Darren, (IND) UFA

• Cook, Quinn, (GSW) RFA

• Cousins, DeMarcus, (GSW) UFA

• Crawford, Jamal, (PHX) UFA

• Creek, Mitchell, (MIN) RFA

• Cunningham, Dante, (SAS) UFA

• Curry, Seth, (POR) UFA

• Daniels, Troy, (PHX) UFA

• Davis, Ed, (BKN) UFA

• Dedmon, Dewayne, (ATL) UFA

• Dekker, Sam, (WAS) RFA

• Delgado, Angel, (LAC) RFA^

• Deng, Luol, (MIN) UFA

• Diallo, Cheick, (NOP) RFA

• Dorsey, Tyler, (MEM) RFA

• Dozier, PJ, (BOS) RFA^

• Dudley, Jared, (BKN) UFA

• Durant, Kevin, (GSW) UFA

• Duval, Trevon, (HOU) RFA^

• Edwards, Vincent, (HOU) RFA^

• Ellenson, Henry, (NYK) UFA

• Ellington, Wayne, (DET) UFA

• Ennis III, James, (PHI) UFA*

• Evans, Jawun, (OKC) RFA^

• Faried, Kenneth, (HOU) UFA

• Felton, Raymond, (OKC) UFA

• Finney-Smith, Dorian, (DAL) RFA

• Frazier, Tim, (MIL) UFA

• Fredette, Jimmer, (PHX) UFA**

• Garrett, Billy, (NYK) RFA**

• Gasol, Pau, (MIL) UFA

• Gay, Rudy, (SAS) UFA

• Gibson, Jonathan, (BOS) RFA

• Gibson, Taj, (MIN) UFA

• Goodwin, Brandon, (DEN) RFA^

• Grant, Jerian, (ORL) RFA

• Green, Danny, (TOR) UFA

• Green, Gerald, (HOU) UFA

• Green, JaMychal, (LAC) UFA

• Green, Jeff (WAS) UFA

• Harris, Devin, (DAL) UFA

• Harris, Tobias, (PHI) UFA

• Haslem, Udonis (MIA) UFA

• Hezonja, Mario (NYK) UFA

• Hicks, Isaiah, (NYK) RFA^

• Holiday, Justin, (MEM) UFA

• Hollis-Jefferson, Rondae, (BKN) RFA

• Holmes, Richaun, (PHX) UFA

• Hood, Rodney, (POR) UFA

• Horford, Al, (BOS) UFA*

• House Jr., Danuel, (HOU) RFA

• Humphries, Isaac, (ATL) 

• Hunter, RJ, (BOS) UFA^

• Irving, Kyrie, (BOS) UFA*

• Jefferson, Amile, (ORL) RFA^

• Jenkins, John, (NYK) UFA** 

• Jerebko, Jonas, (GSW) UFA

• Johnson, Amir, (PHI) UFA

• Johnson, Stanley, (NOP) RFA

• Johnson, Tyler, (PHX) UFA*

• Jones, Tyus, (MIN) RFA

• Jordan, DeAndre, (NYK) UFA

• Joseph, Cory, (IND) UFA

• Kaminsky, Frank, (CHA) RFA

• Kanter, Enes, (POR) UFA

• Kidd-Gilchrist, Michael, (CHA) UFA*

• King, George, (PHX) RFA^

• Kleber, Maxi, (DAL) RFA

• Korkmaz, Furkan, (PHI) UFA

• Kornet, Luke, (NYK) RFA

• Koufos, Kosta, (SAC) UFA

• Lamb, Jeremy, (CHA) UFA

• Layman, Jake, (POR) RFA

• Lee, Damion, (GSW) RFA^

• Leonard, Kawhi, (TOR) UFA*

• Lin, Jeremy, (TOR) UFA

• Looney, Kevon, (GSW) UFA

• Lopez, Brook, (MIL) UFA

• Lopez, Robin, (CHI) UFA

• Lucas, Kalin, (DET) RFA^

• Luwawu-Cabarrot, Timothe, (CHI) UFA

• Lydon, Tyler, (DEN) UFA

• Lyles, Trey, (DEN) RFA

• Mack, Shelvin, (CHA) UFA

• Macura, J.P., (CHA) RFA^

• Marjanovic, Boban, (PHI) UFA

• Martin, Jarell, (ORL) RFA

• Matthews, Wesley, (IND) UFA

• McCaw, Patrick, (TOR) RFA

• McConnell, T.J., (PHI) UFA

• McGee, JaVale, (LAL) UFA

• McGruder, Rodney, (LAC) RFA

• Meeks, Jodie, (TOR) UFA

• Mejri, Salah, (DAL) UFA

• Middleton, Khris, (MIL) UFA*

• Miles, CJ, (MEM) UFA

• Miller, Darius, (NOP) UFA

• Millsap, Paul, (DEN) UFA**

• Mirotic, Nikola, (MIL) UFA

• Mitrou-Long, Naz, (UTA) RFA^

• Monroe, Greg, (PHI) UFA

• Moore, Ben, (SAS) RFA^

• Moreland, Eric, (TOR) UFA

• Morris, Marcus, (BOS) UFA

• Morris, Markieff, (OKC) UFA

• Motiejunas, Donatas, (SAS) UFA

• Motley, Johnathan, (LAC) RFA^

• Mudiay, Emmanuel, (NYK) RFA

• Muscala, Mike, (LAL) UFA

• Nene, (HOU) UFA*

• Noah, Joakim, (MEM) UFA

• Noel, Nerlens, (OKC) UFA

• Nwaba, David, (CLE) RFA

• O'Quinn, Kyle, (IND) UFA

• Oubre Jr., Kelly, (PHX) RFA

• Pachulia, Zaza, (DET) UFA

• Parker, Jabari, (WAS) UFA**

• Payne, Cameron, (CLE) UFA

• Payton, Elfrid, (NOP) UFA

• Pinson, Theo, (BKN) RFA

• Pondexter, Quincy, (SAS) UFA

• Portis, Bobby, (WAS) RFA

• Porzingis, Kristaps, (DAL) RFA

• Powell, Dwight, (DAL) UFA*

• Poythress, Alex, (ATL) RFA

• Randle, Chasson, (WAS) RFA

• Randle, Julius, (NOP) UFA*

• Redick, JJ, (PHI) UFA

• Reed, Davon, (IND) RFA^

• Rivers, Austin, (HOU) UFA

• Robinson III, Glenn, (DET) UFA**

• Robinson, Devin, (WAS) RFA^

• Rondo, Rajon, (LAL) UFA

• Rose, Derrick, (MIN) UFA

• Ross, Terrence, (ORL) UFA

• Rozier, Terry, (BOS) RFA

• Rubio, Ricky, (UTA) UFA

• Russell, D'Angelo, (BKN) RFA

• Sampson, Brandon, (CHI) RFA^

• Satoransky, Tomas, (WAS) RFA

• Scott, Mike, (PHI) UFA

• Sefolosha, Thabo, (UTA) UFA

• Selden, Wayne, (CHI) RFA

• Shumpert, Iman, (HOU) UFA

• Smith, Ish, (DET) UFA

• Spalding, Ray, (PHX) RFA**

• Stauskas, Nik, (CLE) UFA

• Stephenson, Lance, (LAL) UFA

• Temple, Garrett, (LAC) UFA

• Teodosic, Milos, RFA 

• Terrell, Jared, (MIN) RFA^

• Theis, Daniel, (BOS) RFA

• Thomas, Isaiah, (DEN) UFA

• Thompson, Klay, (GSW) UFA

• Tolliver, Anthony, (MIN) UFA

• Trier, Allonzo, (NYK) RFA**

• Udoh, Ekpe, (UTA) UFA

• Valanciunas, Jonas, (MEM) UFA*

• Vonleh, Noah, (NYK) UFA

• Vucevic, Nikola, (ORL) UFA

• Walker, Kemba, (CHA) UFA

• Wanamaker, Brad, (BOS) RFA

• Whitehead, Isaiah, (DET) RFA^

• Williams, Alan, (BKN) UFA

• Williams, C.J., (MIN) RFA^

• Williams, Johnathan, (LAL) RFA^

• Williams, Marvin F CHA CHA

• Williams, Troy, (SAC) RFA^

• Wright, Delon, (MEM) RFA

• Young, Thaddeus, (IND) UFA

• Zeller, Tyler, (MEM) UFA

• Zubac, Ivica, (LAC) RFA

UFA = Unrestricted Free Agent
RFA = Restricted Free Agent
* = Player Option
** = Team Option
*** = Early Termination Option
# = Two-Way Free Agent

