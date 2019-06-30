Ricky Rubio is moving on from the Jazz after agreeing to a three-year, $51 million deal with the Suns, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Phoenix was without a point guard for last season and relied on Devin Booker to run the offense for much of the year.

Rubio, who will be going into his ninth NBA season, spent the last two years in Utah.

During his time with the Jazz, Rubio averaged 12.9 points and 5.7 assists while shooting 33.2% from three.