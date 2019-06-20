The Pelicans have reportedly traded their No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA draft to the Hawks in exchange for Atlanta's No. 8, 17 and 36 selections, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. New Orleans is also sending forward Solomon Hill, their No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick as part of the deal.

The Hawks are reportedly expected to pursue Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter with the fourth pick. Hunter would join Trae Young, fellow former Cavalier Justin Anderson and more in Atlanta.

The Hawks still also hold the No. 10 pick, which they acquired from Dallas.

The Pelicans acquired the fourth overall selection from the Lakers earlier this month in the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade. The deal sent Davis to Los Angeles and Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the No. 4 pick in this year's draft, to New Orleans.

The No. 1 pick in the draft also belongs to the Pelicans, who won the NBA draft lottery and presumably the Zion Williamson sweepstakes in May. The Duke sensation is universally projected to be taken by New Orleans as the first overall selection.