Lonzo Ball wasn't surprised when he was traded by the Lakers earlier this summer as part of their deal with the Pelicans.

But he's ready for a "fresh start" with New Orleans after he was part of a blockbuster deal that sent him, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, the draft rights to No. 4 overall pick De'Andre Hunter, two first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and cash in exchange for Anthony Davis. Los Angeles also sent Moritz Wagner, Isaac Bonga, Jemerrio Jones and a second-round pick to the Wizards as part of the deal.

"I was kind of excited, honestly," Ball told ESPN. "I kind of figured someone was going to get moved soon enough. I knew Anthony Davis wanted to come bad. Anytime you can get a guy like that, you are going to have to do what you have to do to get him. So I was kind of already just waiting for it, honestly, and I was happy to go with two guys I am comfortable with in B.I. [Ingram] and JHart [Hart]. I am excited to see what we can do.

"I tell people when I was a rookie, I probably would have been sad," Ball added of being traded. "Just being from L.A., having my whole family here and wanting to be a Laker. But being in the league for two years, knowing it's a business, as long you get to play, that's a blessing in itself. I'm excited to get started."

Ball said he found out about the deal in a car ride to his brother LaMelo Ball's Drew League game. Ball had been a part of trade rumors since Davis first requested a trade in January. He previously called the trade "good news."

He's also excited for playing with 2019 NBA No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson, saying he's never seen anyone play like him.

Ball averaged 9.9 points, 5.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds last season before he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in January.