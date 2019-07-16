"The First Day," which is a follow-up on Chris Herren from the film "Unguarded," will premiere on ESPN on Tuesday.

"Unguarded" looked at how Herren, who was a basketball superstar, had his career destroyed by drug addiction and how he escaped it. Herren, who has been sober since August 1, 2008, now works as a motivational speaker and runs a wellness center as he shares his story.

The new film is a follow-up that comes eight years after "Unguarded" and looks at the talks Herren gives and how he inspires students.

If you're a student/parent/guardian/educator, you'll be grateful you watched "The First Day" -- a follow-up on Chris Herren from the "Unguarded" 30-for-30. 8 PM today on ESPN. Another remarkable Jonathan Hock film. https://t.co/SmNUpmrpf3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2019

“What I saw blew me away, director Jonathan Hock, who directed "Unguarded" told the Providence Journal. “His presentation was so different from what I expected. What I saw that day was not about Chris Herren at all. It was about all the young people he’s met over the years.”

The new film will premiere at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, with a shortened version of "Unguarded" airing at 7 p.m. ET.