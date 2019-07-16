'The First Day': How to Watch Follow-up on Chris Herren Online, TV Channel, Live Stream

Screenshot via @ESPN

How to watch "The First Day" -- a follow-up on Chris Herren from the "Unguarded" 30-for-30

By Charlotte Carroll
July 16, 2019

"The First Day," which is a follow-up on Chris Herren from the film "Unguarded," will premiere on ESPN on Tuesday. 

"Unguarded" looked at how Herren, who was a basketball superstar, had his career destroyed by drug addiction and how he escaped it. Herren, who has been sober since August 1, 2008, now works as a motivational speaker and runs a wellness center as he shares his story.

The new film is a follow-up that comes eight years after "Unguarded" and looks at the talks Herren gives and how he inspires students. 

“What I saw blew me away, director Jonathan Hock, who directed "Unguarded" told the Providence Journal. “His presentation was so different from what I expected. What I saw that day was not about Chris Herren at all. It was about all the young people he’s met over the years.”

The new film will premiere at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, with a shortened version of "Unguarded" airing at 7 p.m. ET.

 

