New Clipper Kawhi Leonard took the time out of his Los Angeles opening press conference to thank Raptors fans for all their support over the last year.

This season, Leonard helped deliver Toronto to its first championship in franchise history and was named NBA Finals MVP for the second time in his career after beating the Warriors in six games. He led the Raptors with 28.5 points per game in the Finals and shot 47.6% from the field.

But following the win and the celebrations, Leonard opted to sign with Los Angeles, instead of returning to Toronto. But he wanted to make sure he thanked the Raptors fans, explaining, "I don't have social media so I'm not able to put out a paragraph or whatever."

"I don't have social media so I'm not able to put out a paragraph or whatever."



Kawhi took time to thank Toronto. pic.twitter.com/CBMrOQfGHM — ESPN (@espn) July 24, 2019

The 28-year-old Leonard was introduced as a Clipper, along with Paul George who Los Angeles acquired in a blockbuster deal.