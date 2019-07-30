Anthony Davis is still seeking a certain achievement in his career.

While appearing on ESPN's podcast That's What She Said With Sarah Spain, Davis addressed how he feels about not having won an NBA championship yet.

"I don't think I have a failure that I've had yet," he said. "Obviously, at the end of my career, if I don't win a championship that would be, I would feel that's one of my biggest failures. But right now, I still have a lot to do in this world on and off the court."

"So I don't feel like I've failed in anything. I think I just continue to do it over until I succeed at it," he added

Davis will continue his quest for a title with the Lakers next season after being traded from the Pelicans in June. The move came after months of speculation over whether he would stay with the Pelicans after he requested a trade from New Orleans in January.

In seven seasons with the Pelicans, Davis reached the playoffs only twice. New Orleans lost to the Warriors in the first round of the 2015 postseason before losing to them again in the conference semifinals in 2018.

Davis recently told the Chicago Tribune that he "[feels] very confident in our team and our roster" for the 2019-20 season. The center's confidence in the Lakers reaching the playoffs seems high this season considering he's teaming up with LeBron James, who reached eight consecutive NBA Finals before last year. Las Vegas also thinks the Lakers' chances to win it all are solid, with James and co. having the second-best odds at +500 to win the Finals behind the Clippers (+350), according to OddsShark.

Perhaps Davis won't have to wait too long to knock another item off his career bucket list.