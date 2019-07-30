Zion Williamson Intends to Play With Pelicans for His Entire Career

Williamson also floated the idea of teaming up with former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 30, 2019

Zion Williamson isn't eyeing greener pastures before his first year in New Orleans and looks to stay with the Pelicans for his entire career, according to Complex.

“Growing up, I loved what Kobe did and Dirk did," Williamson said. "My intentions are to stay with the Pelicans my whole career."

New Orleans selected Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. The Pelicans selected Anthony Davis with the No. 1 pick in 2012, but Davis requested a trade to Los Angeles in late January.

Williamson reportedly isn't looking to leave New Orleans anytime soon, but don't expect him to remain a solo superstar. The top pick could reunite with former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett sometime in the 2020s. 

"[Barrett and I] kinda talked about it as we were both going to get our careers started and see how it goes," Williamson said. I mean, if we can possibly link up in the future, that would be great."

Williamson appeared in one Summer League game before missing the rest of the summer competition due to knee soreness. He is expected to make his regular-season debut with the Pelicans in late October.

