Klay Thompson does not agree with critics who have said the Warriors dynasty or his career is over. During an interview on ESPN's The Jump on Thursday, Thompson, who will miss the next 9-10 months as he recovers from a torn left ACL, said both notions were "premature."

Thompson cited the talent Golden State still has in Stephen Curry, a two-time MVP, Draymond Green, a former Defensive Player of the Year, and newly acquired All-Star point guard D'Angelo Russell, who joined the Warriors as part of a sign-and-trade with the Nets which sent Kevin Durant to Brooklyn.

He added that he thinks he will return from his injury stronger.

"To say the dynasty is over is a little ignorant because I'm going to come back 110%. I think I'm going to come back better and even more athletic," Thompson said. "It would not be smart to count the Dubs out."

Thompson left Game 6 of the Finals after coming down awkwardly on his left leg. The team announced that Thompson underwent an MRI following his exit, which confirmed that the Warriors' star suffered a torn left ACL. He was the game's leading scorer with 30 points before the injury and is now expected to miss the majority of next season as he recovers.