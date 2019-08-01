The Thunder agreed to a buyout with power forward Patrick Patterson on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Patterson reportedly intends to sign with the Clippers once he clears waivers, per Wojnarowski.

The Kentucky product signed a three-year, $16.4 million contract with the Thunder in July 2017. Patterson struggled to generate significant production with Oklahoma City and averaged 3.9 points per game in 2017-18 and 3.6 points per game last season.

Patterson was drafted by the Rockets with the No. 14 pick in the 2010 NBA draft. The Clippers will be his fifth team in 10 seasons.

The Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard and traded for Paul George this offseason. They are currently the favorites to win the NBA Finals in June 2020.