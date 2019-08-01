Report: Patrick Patterson Agrees to Buyout With Thunder, Plans to Join Clippers

Patterson averaged just 3.6 points and 13.7 minutes per game with the Thunder in 2018-19. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 01, 2019

The Thunder agreed to a buyout with power forward Patrick Patterson on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Patterson reportedly intends to sign with the Clippers once he clears waivers, per Wojnarowski.

The Kentucky product signed a three-year, $16.4 million contract with the Thunder in July 2017. Patterson struggled to generate significant production with Oklahoma City and averaged 3.9 points per game in 2017-18 and 3.6 points per game last season. 

Patterson was drafted by the Rockets with the No. 14 pick in the 2010 NBA draft. The Clippers will be his fifth team in 10 seasons. 

The Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard and traded for Paul George this offseason. They are currently the favorites to win the NBA Finals in June 2020.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message